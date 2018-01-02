No Indo-Pak cricket match until Pak stops cross-border violation: Sushma Swaraj

A cricket match between arch rivals India and Pakistan is the perfect entertainment package that sadly might not take place anytime soon. The Indian government has denied that the two teams will be playing matches even at neutral venues. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has said that there will be no cricket series till Pakistan stops terrorism.

The minister stated this at the Parliament’s consultative committee attached to the external affairs ministry that was attended by Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

In the meeting, whose agenda was ‘Relationship with the Neighbourhood’, Mrs Swaraj said that the high number of cross-border firings and bilateral engagements cannot go hand-in-hand. The minister stated that there have been over 800 cross-border violations in recent times.

A member present at the meeting told Times of India that Swaraj also stated that she had met Pakistan’s envoy to India and suggested to him that both countries release prisoners who are either over the age of 70 or are women or are of unsound mind as part of humanitarian aspect of the relationship.

While both the teams have certainly met during ICC competitions, even that would be challenged and stopped if Pakistan will not cease cross-border violations.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) schedule of future tour programs have excluded bi-lateral series with Pakistan for which, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently raised objections.

The two nations had met last in the ICC Champion’s Trophy on 18 June, 2017. Pakistan had won the match with 180 runs.