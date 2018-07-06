No more Nipah virus, Kerala has declared so in song

In a relieving message to the country, Kerala was declared to be free of the dreaded Nipah virus on July 1. The deadly outbreak that occurred in May led to the death of 17 people. After the first three deaths were identified, health officials decided to quarantine anyone affected with the virus. The Nipah virus is so deadly that it attacks the brain and can put a normal person into a coma in less than a day.

The Kerala government declared that the state is free of the Nipah virus though it has advised to remain ‘alert.’ "There is no alarming situation now. The spread of the virus has been controlled. But people should remain alert," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a report on India Today.

The eradication of the virus comes as a welcome message not only for the country, but also for tourism businesses based in Kerala. The viral outbreak resulted in “50 to 60 percent cancellations of bookings” of tourism to the state, according to Tourism Profession Club Secretary Paul. “We are also getting inquiries from Gulf countries, as the Arab holiday season is approaching. It has created unnecessary panic," he had told ANI.

With the virus being cleared out of the state, tourists may find it safer to return to Kerala, putting the tourism businesses back on track in god’s own country.

Once infected, a number of symptoms show up and that includes fever, confusion, headache and also disorientation. Other symptoms included respiratory problems where the lungs do not get enough oxygen to the body. As of now, there is no cure for the Nipah virus, except for providing supportive treatment. Researchers believe that the virus can be contracted through bats, pigs and also humans.

Celebrating the eradication of the disease from Kerala, filmmakers and musicians joined hands to make a music video. Shot over three days, the artists provided their services free of charge. The song is composed by Sai Balan and written by Shaji Kumar. The video is directed by Regilesh Star Voice and told CNN, “During the period of the Nipah virus, a majority of the local people were feeling lonely, and everybody was afraid. We made this music video dedicated to the public to show how proud we are of having tackled this crisis."