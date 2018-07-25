Not an impromptu act, but Rahul Gandhi's hug to PM Narendra Modi was a planned one

Rahul Gandhi bagged the entire country's attention alone when he decided to walk up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embrace him in a sudden hug, at the recently held no-confidence motion in the parliament! The political fraternity is pretty much astounded but you shouldn't be. Reportedly, Rahul made a conscious decision about it after hearing one of Modi's speeches.

"It was about three or four months ago when Rahul Gandhi heard PM Modi speaking where he criticised the Gandhi family including his mother," a source told NDTV.

For those who remember, last year during an interview with Gujarati TV channel GSTV, the Congress leader had made a strong point about it.

"I can have two reactions when they say something about my father who I love, when they abuse me. I can either hate or love even more. The more they place hurdles before me, the stronger I get. Modiji helps me the most, how can I hate him?" he had said.

Looks like he also wants the political rivalry to not elevate itself to hatred. Hence, the hug. After contemplating the perfect timing, Rahul decided to go for it after the completion of his own speech, reports NDTV.

While a number of BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy don't find a sense in the now-famous hug, many recognise it as a great gesture. "The Congress chief has now graduated from the real school of politics," said Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena.

And the Congress workers are ready to follow their leader's footsteps!