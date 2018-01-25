Now you can’t buy tobacco and FMCG products from the same shop

Maharashtra State government is going to extra mile to ensure their young population stub the butt. In a new initiative, the government has banned the sale of tobacco in shops that also sell fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). The rule comes as a measure to prevent children to use the same shop to buy consumer goods and tobacco.

Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, “Children tend to get influenced a lot by the presence of tobacco and other products while they are out shopping for food items like chocolates and chips.”

“We assume people of Maharashtra are law-abiding and will comply with the orders once they come to know about it. Once there is awareness about it, we will then take action. There is a provision to cancel licenses and registrations, we may also file a case in civil court which may then lead to imprisonment of up to six months plus fine,” Darade added.

This also makes Maharashtra the first to implement the move since the Union ministry of health and family welfare issued an advisory in September of 2017. The advisory issued by the health department reads, "Tobacco shopkeepers should stop selling non-tobacco FMCG items like toffee, candy, chips, biscuits, and soft drinks."

The move comes after tobacco prices are been hiked by the states on regular basis and selling or giving tobacco to children attracts up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by law.