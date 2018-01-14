On, Makar Sankranti, people from all walks of life tweet their good wishes

India, a land of various cultures, however, united by Makar Sakranti. This harvest festival, which marks the onset of spring, is known by different names across the country - Lohri to Punjabis, Maghu Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Kerala, Suggi in Karnataka, Uttrayan in Gujarat, Magha Saaji in Himachal and Makar Sankrati in some regions. Twitter was aflutter with good wishes on this auspicious day.

Prime Minister, in an attempt to address to citizens of different states wished Makar Sankranti in an all-encompassing way. He tweeted out wishes for Uttrayan, Maghu Bihu, Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti in different tweets. In each tweet, the Prime Minister has conveyed his good wishes in either Gujarati, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, Punjabi accompanied by an English translation.

मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों बधाई। pic.twitter.com/8SLwZat59s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

Pongal greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/701iLPUhaZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

Best wishes on Magh Bihu. pic.twitter.com/feN0XxfksG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

Have a happy and blessed Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/g7coBoai6E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2018

The honouranble President of India, Pranab Mujherjee, conveyed his well-wishes to the citizen of India as he wished a happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghu Bihu and Uttrayan.

Greetings on the occasion of #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #MaghBihu and #Uttarayan

May these festivals celebrating harvest and regeneration bring prosperity to all and may nature bless everyone with a bountiful year ahead.#CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 14, 2018

Big B Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted out his good wishes on the festival. He tweeted out images, which look like they are from the 2015 promotions of Bachchan’s movie Shamitabh. He is seen holding a kite in many images and wished everyone joy and happiness on Makar Sankranti.

T 2531 - Happy Makarsankranti to all .. happiness joy and peace ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/8K5LwEtpZB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018

King Khan kept it simple as he tweeted out a still form his movie Veer Zaara, where he is seen celebrating Lohri. He wished everyone peace and happiness on Lohri. His production House, Red Chillies Entertainment also tweeted out a GIF from SRK’s movie Raees and wished everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti.

Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri... #HappyLohri pic.twitter.com/BaBGCtLiR8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 13, 2018

May this #MakarSankranti give you the strength and the reasons to soar high! #HappyMakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/QubNUov96U — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 14, 2018

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag acknowledged the diversity of India in his tweet wishing everyone Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal.

Our India the Land of Festivals !

Happy #MakarSankranti, #HappyPongal, Magh Bihu, Uttarayana to everyone .Every Region of India North, South, East & West is Celebrating a local festival. May the season bring prosperity and love. pic.twitter.com/Txc4aA8dWA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 14, 2018

Veteran actress Sridevi wished everyone a happy Bhogi, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Uttrayan.

Wishing all of you a very Happy Boghi, #MakarSankranti, #HappyPongal, #பொங்கல் and Uttarayan. May this day and season bring prosperity, peace and happiness. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) January 14, 2018

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev conveyed a spiritual message while whishing Makar Sankranti.

On this day, allow yourself and everyone else a fresh start. Drop your conclusions and make a fresh attempt in whatever you do in your life, including the spiritual process. #SadhguruQuotes #MakarSankranti #HappyPongal pic.twitter.com/DKIuYVvsTu — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 14, 2018

