On, Makar Sankranti, people from all walks of life tweet their good wishes

First published: January 14, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Updated: January 14, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

India, a land of various cultures, however, united by Makar Sakranti. This harvest festival, which marks the onset of spring, is known by different names across the country - Lohri to Punjabis, Maghu Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Kerala, Suggi in Karnataka, Uttrayan in Gujarat, Magha Saaji in Himachal and Makar Sankrati in some regions. Twitter was aflutter with good wishes on this auspicious day.

Prime Minister, in an attempt to address to citizens of different states wished Makar Sankranti in an all-encompassing way. He tweeted out wishes for Uttrayan, Maghu Bihu, Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti in different tweets. In each tweet, the Prime Minister has conveyed his good wishes in either Gujarati, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, Punjabi accompanied by an English translation.

The honouranble President of India, Pranab Mujherjee, conveyed his well-wishes to the citizen of India as he wished a happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Maghu Bihu and Uttrayan.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted out his good wishes on the festival. He tweeted out images, which look like they are from the 2015 promotions of Bachchan’s movie Shamitabh. He is seen holding a kite in many images and wished everyone joy and happiness on Makar Sankranti.

King Khan kept it simple as he tweeted out a still form his movie Veer Zaara, where he is seen celebrating Lohri. He wished everyone peace and happiness on Lohri. His production House, Red Chillies Entertainment also tweeted out a GIF from SRK’s movie Raees and wished everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti.

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag acknowledged the diversity of India in his tweet wishing everyone Makar Sankranti, Bihu and Pongal.

Veteran actress Sridevi wished everyone a happy Bhogi, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Uttrayan.

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev conveyed a spiritual message while whishing Makar Sankranti.

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti. May this Makar Sankranti bring loads of happiness and wisdom.

