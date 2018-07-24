Ouch! Congress leader tweets about Bal Gangadhar Tilak's death anniversary on his birth anniversary, Twitter wishes 'get well soon'

Silly mistakes can cost you heavily at times. For Congress leader Kamal Nath, it was high on the sillier side. The country celebrates late nationalist and social reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak's birth anniversary. Nath decided to do the same, albeit mistook the occasion!

He ended up conveying deep respect to the legend, remembering him on his 'death anniversary' instead. Oops!

Twitter soon caught the blunder and wisely wishes he got well 'soon'. Oops again!

Here Congress MP Kamal Nath is no more interested in politics. #GetWellSoonKamalnath pic.twitter.com/q2mNYXGeY4 — Paresh Rawal (@PareshRawalFan) July 23, 2018

Bhagwan apko jaldi thik kare. Wish you Rest in Peace KamalnathJi...... 🙏🏻 I didn't want to tweet #GetWellSoonKamalnath but it was already there. — Tweeter India ® (@iborntowin) July 23, 2018

Before removing Kamalnath from Congress core committee, RaGa discussed with some intelligent senior leader. 🤣🤣#GetWellSoonKamalnath pic.twitter.com/8daUFoBliu — Aɴĸιт pαтel (@ank08) July 23, 2018

Well this is the most saddest news today #GetWellSoonKamalnath pic.twitter.com/0PrZ2QcYX4 — Gursimran 👑 (@GursimranNagi) July 23, 2018

Please don't troll @OfficeOfKNath, he is still suffering from after effects of being dropped from the Congress Working Committee. Leave the old guy alone.#GetWellSoonKamalnath — The Engineer (@Engihumor) July 23, 2018

Please Don’t Tweet with #GetWellSoonKamalnath at any cost. He has been shifted to Margdarshan Madal recently, He needs his own space to get back into senses. pic.twitter.com/BySclv8Uvf — Oo Mahiya (@Its__Queenn) July 23, 2018

Definitely not tweeting anything with #GetWellSoonKamalnath nope nope. not happening! — aarushi mittra (@m_aarushi93) July 23, 2018

Just a few days back, Rahul Gandhi revised the Congress working committee and senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Janardan Dwivedi were dropped.

This was just another bad straw!