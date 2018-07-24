home/ india
Ouch! Congress leader tweets about Bal Gangadhar Tilak's death anniversary on his birth anniversary, Twitter wishes 'get well soon'

First published: July 23, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 05:37 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Silly mistakes can cost you heavily at times. For Congress leader Kamal Nath, it was high on the sillier side. The country celebrates late nationalist and social reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak's birth anniversary. Nath decided to do the same, albeit mistook the occasion!

He ended up conveying deep respect to the legend, remembering him on his 'death anniversary' instead. Oops!

Twitter soon caught the blunder and wisely wishes he got well 'soon'. Oops again!

Just a few days back, Rahul Gandhi revised the Congress working committee and senior leaders like  Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi and Janardan Dwivedi were dropped.

This was just another bad straw!

tags: ##GetWellSoonKamalNath #Bal Gangadhar Tiak #Birth anniversary #Congress #Controversies #death anniversary #Kamal Nath #news #Tweet

