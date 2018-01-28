P Chidambaram: If selling pakodas is also a job, then so is begging

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slapped the present BJP government for claiming to create 70 lakh new jobs in 2017-2018. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram has stated how he thinks that the government is trying to fool the people by making outrageous statements and ‘calls the bluff’ of Prime Minister Modi’s government.

He asks us to be “prepared” for the “assault” on our common sense by the “wild claims of job creation by the government.”

1. Be prepared for an assault on our commonsense by wild claims of job creation by the government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

Chidambaram referred to a report by academics Prof Pulak Ghosh and Dr Soumya Kanti. Ghosh and Kanti’s report claims that enrollment under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) or Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) or National Pension Scheme (NPS) or Government Provident Fund (GPF) meant that those employees were employed. The payroll number in Ghosh and Kanti’s report claimed that there was a payroll stock of 919 lakh. Furthermore, the report claimed that the government will be able to generate 70 lakh new jobs in 2017-2018, which is 7.5% of the present stock. This report was later disproved by academics Mr Jairam Ramesh and Mr Praveen Chakravarty.

2. The claim of 70 lakh new jobs in 2017-18 has been punctured by two scholars. Read my column in Indian Express today. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

Chidambaram took a jibe at Prime Miniter Narendra Modi’s recent statement in a TV interview where he asks rhetorically, “If a person sells 'pakodas' and takes home Rs 200 every evening, will it be considered employment or not?” He said, according to that logic, even begging will be considered as a job.

5. Even selling pakodas is a 'job' said PM. By that logic, even begging is a job. Let's count poor or disabled persons who are forced to beg for a living as 'employed' people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

Chidambaram said another minister (possible referring to a BJP minister), wanted MGNREGA workers to be counted as job-holders. Therefore, the Congress leader says that they should be counted as job-holders for 100 days and jobless for 265 days. The aim of MGNREGA was "to enhance the livelihood security of people in rural areas by guaranteeing hundred days of wage employment in a financial year to a rural household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work

6. Another minister wanted MGNREGA workers to be counted as holding jobs. So they are 'job' holders for 100 days and jobless for 265 days! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

Chidambaram stated that the current job market was facing a slow growth and suggested private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand for a better job market.

7. Real job creation will be reflected by robust increase in private investment, private consumption, exports and credit demand. Not happening yet. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

8. The truth is India is witnessing a three year spell of modest, but jobless, growth and the government is clueless about how to create jobs. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 28, 2018

He concluded by saying that the present government is clueless about how to create jobs.