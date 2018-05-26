Pakistan military summons former ISI chief over book co-authored by ex-RAW chief

It’s been two days since the release of The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, a book written by former ISI chief Asad Durrani and former RAW chief AS Dulat. However looks like even before the critical verdict on the book could be out, trouble has started brewing on political and military front. Recently, the Pakistan army summoned Durrani at their headquarters, accusing him of ‘violating the military code of conduct.’

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 25, 2018

The Pakistan army spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Durrani has been called into the General Headquarters on May 28, where he must “explain his position on views attributed to him in the book Spy Chronicles.” Ghafoor also added that the Military Code of Conduct is applicable for all their serving and retired service personnel. Ghasoor is also the chief of the Inter-Services Public Relations, which is a publicity wing.

Durrani was the head of the ISI from August 1990 to March 1992 and along with Dulat, wrote The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace. In the book, Dulat refers to Durrani as General Sahab and on a number of occasions mentioned that the duo took a lot of effort to cool down tempers between the two countries and call for dialogues.

Durrani revealed in his book that Pakistan was aware of the US operation which killed Osama bin Laden. He even admitted that Pakistan had bungled the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. To make matters worse for him, Durrani mentioned in his discussions with Dulat and a journalist, that Pakistan is responsible for the Hurriyat. Speaking to News18, Durrani even teased that his country is involved in the Kashmir unrests.

“Some in Pakistan may have reasons to watch India lose its grip over the Kashmiris with expectancy. One indeed could not be playing fiddle while Kashmir burns and bleeds,” he said.

Pakistan's army will expect a good explanation from Durrani, and with the claims that he made, it remains to be seen how he wriggles out of the mess.