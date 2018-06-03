Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement days after DGMOs agreed on 2003 pact

The cross-border firing between Pakistan and India is quite rampant, resulting in losses to both the sides. Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and three civilians were injured early on June 3, as Pakistan Rangers shelled Indian positions with mortar fire. The shell even landed in civilian areas close to the international border in Pargwal in Jammu.

This act of unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side comes a week after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two countries settled to put in effect the 2003 ceasefire agreement in ‘letter and spirit.’

The deceased BSF personnel were identified as ASI SN Yadav and constable PK Pandey. According to reports, small arms fire began around 2:15 am from the other side and later that escalated to long-range mortar fire. A police officer speaking to The Indian Express, said the mortar shell fell in Pargwal, a town which is almost 10 km away from the border.

Reports claimed that villagers hid indoors and were unable to move to safe locations as the shelling continued, hitting several villages. Though the BSF reportedly returned fire, there’s been no confirmation from them.

In 2017, there were 860 ceasefire violations, causing the death of 15 soldiers. This year the number is already at 908. Pakistan however, claims 1,813 ceasefire violations in 2017 and in 2018, it is 1,321, as per The Indian Express.