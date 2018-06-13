home/ india
PM Modi nominates CM of Karnataka for #FitnessChallenge, and the latter’s response is epic

First published: June 13, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

#FitnessChallenge is a rage in India. From Bollywood celebs to sports personalities and politicians, everyone has taken up the challenge and have been posting videos and pictures of their workouts on the social media. If you will remember, Virat Kohli took the challenge and had nominated PM Narendra Modi for the same. The latter had even accepted the challenge. Well, PM Modi has now shared a video of him doing Yoga and other fitness exercises.

He has nominated CM of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy for the #FitnessChallenge, and Kumaraswamy’s reply to PM Modi is epic.

H D Kumaraswamy has stated in his tweet that fitness is important, but he is more concerned about development and fitness of his state, and seeks help of the PM for it. Well, we quite agree with him.

We wonder what PM Narendra Modi has to say about this response of H D Kumaraswamy.

Talking about #FitnessChallenge, when PM Modi has accepted the challenge given by Virat Kohli, Rahul Gandhi had given a twist to it. He had tweeted to the PM to decrease the rate of the fuel. The President of Indian National Congress has given a new challenge to PM Modi and that was #FuelChallenge.

