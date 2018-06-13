PM Modi nominates CM of Karnataka for #FitnessChallenge, and the latter’s response is epic

#FitnessChallenge is a rage in India. From Bollywood celebs to sports personalities and politicians, everyone has taken up the challenge and have been posting videos and pictures of their workouts on the social media. If you will remember, Virat Kohli took the challenge and had nominated PM Narendra Modi for the same. The latter had even accepted the challenge. Well, PM Modi has now shared a video of him doing Yoga and other fitness exercises.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

He has nominated CM of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy for the #FitnessChallenge, and Kumaraswamy’s reply to PM Modi is epic.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

H D Kumaraswamy has stated in his tweet that fitness is important, but he is more concerned about development and fitness of his state, and seeks help of the PM for it. Well, we quite agree with him.

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

We wonder what PM Narendra Modi has to say about this response of H D Kumaraswamy.

Talking about #FitnessChallenge, when PM Modi has accepted the challenge given by Virat Kohli, Rahul Gandhi had given a twist to it. He had tweeted to the PM to decrease the rate of the fuel. The President of Indian National Congress has given a new challenge to PM Modi and that was #FuelChallenge.