PM Modi takes a strike at Emergency; reminds the bans on Kishore Kumar, Aandhi and Sholay

The era of Emergency that took place in 1975 in the reign of Indira Gandhi has been engraved in our thoughts forever. It had a drastic effect on the Indian politics, and even today, the emergency is recalled by the parties to pull down Congress.

Recently it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who blamed Congress for emergency and reminded everyone the party had enforced a ban on legendary Kishore Kumar.

"It wasn't just the media... such was the arrogance of the Congress and the family that when Kishore Kumar refused to sing at a Congress function, his songs were banned from radio and television," quoted Narendra Modi at a gathering in Mumbai.

"In those days, the Congress asked Kishore Kumar to perform at its rally. He refused. Such was his crime... at that time he was everywhere, TV, radio...unki chhutti ho gayi (he was shunted out). The Congress did not allow his songs to be played on the radio. His film Aandhi (Kishore Kumar was playback singer for the movie) was banned. Imagine the mindset of such a party," he added.

The emergency was imposed on 25th June 1975 and it went on till 21st March 1977. It’s been 45 years since then but its tremors can still be felt by the Congress.

