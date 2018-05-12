PM Modi’s Nepal visit is all about religious diplomacy

After his whirlwind trip around Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed north and kicked-off his two-day trip to Nepal from Janakpur. While this may be a visit to re-establish ties, observers believe this trip across the border by the PM is about religious diplomacy more than anything. Here are 10 things you need to know about the visit.

1: The PM began his trip in the holy city of Janakpur where he announced a bus service from Janakpur to Ayodhya

2: Janakpur is the place where Lord Ram was supposed to have wed Sita while Ayodhya is known to be the birthplace of Ram

3: The bus route is part of the Ramayan Circuit, which falls under the Indian government's Swadesh Darshan scheme

4: This is PM Modi’s third trip to the neighbouring country

5: This is, however, the PM’s first trip since the formation of a new government in Nepal this year

6: Prime Minister visited the historic Muktinath temple in Mustang district

7: Laid the foundation stone of Arun-III hydro power project through a remote system

8: This will be Nepal's biggest power plant

9: Current Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was one of the leaders who played an important role in drafting the 2015 constitution.

10: This new constitution failed to get India’s endorsement. The disapproval resulted in an unofficial blockade against Nepal.