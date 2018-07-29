PM Modi’s reply to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bhagidaar’ comment proves he can change a jibe into a compliment

The recent No-confidence debate at the parliament turned out to a meme fest when Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Narendra Modi on an impulse. However, apart from the same there were quite a few topics raised as well, along with the comments spewed. And one such was when Gandhi took a jibe at Modi, saying he was a bhagidar (partner) in the problems of the poor. Now, the PM has replied to the same and it proves that he can turn a jibe into a compliment for himself.

"These days I am dubbed a 'bhagidar' (partner) and not 'chowkidar' (watchman). I feel honoured to be a 'bhagidar' of the problems of the poor," the prime minister said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's insinuation that he was a 'collaborator' in corruption.

"I take this allegation as an honour, I am proud to be a 'bhagidar' of the pain suffered by the poor, the hardworking labour class, the agony of a sad mother, a poor farmer whose crops get destroyed by natural calamities, of soldiers who brave bone-chilling weather as well as scorching heat.I am a 'bhagidar' of that poor family which is forced to sell its land for medical treatment, of the homeless, of illiterate children, and of the unemployed," he said.

PM replied to Rahul Gandhi's allegations after the Congress president had earlier launched attack on him and accused him of being a "bhagidar" (collaborator), instead of a 'chowkidar', in alleged graft in the Rafale deal and saying the people were the victims of his "gimmickry".

This is not the first time when the Prime Minister has given it back like a boss. Earlier too the Prime Minister hit back. The PM had sparked a controversy by terming the 2002 Gujarat riots as a "Puppy under the wheel" type of incident. And when SP’s Azam Khan hit back saying Modi is puppy’s father, Modi turned it around by saying that dog is one of the most loyal beings and hence he has no qualms if the opposition terms him as one.

Well, let’s wait for Congress’ reply on this one.