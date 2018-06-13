PM Narendra Modi finally posts his reply to Virat Kohli’s #FitnessChallenge

#FitnessChallenge is something that has been doing the rounds of social media for quite some time now. People are sharing videos of their workouts and challenging others. Virat Kohli too had posted his workout video and had challenged our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had readily accepted the same and now, he has posted a video on Twitter, where we can see him exercising.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

PM Modi has revealed that apart from doing Yoga, he also walks on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas, also known as the five elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash.

Well, the video is surely inspiring as at the age 67 our Prime Minister is surely very healthy.

The PM has further nominated Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and entire fraternity of brave IPS officers.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

While Manika Batra is yet to reply, H D Kumaraswamy’s response to PM Modi has turned out to be an epic one. The CM of Karnataka has stated that while being fit is important, but he is more concerned about the fitness and development of his state, and wants PM’s support in it. Well, we wonder if the PM would reply to the same.