home/ india
PM Narendra Modi finally posts his reply to Virat Kohli’s #FitnessChallenge

PM Narendra Modi finally posts his reply to Virat Kohli’s #FitnessChallenge

First published: June 13, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

#FitnessChallenge is something that has been doing the rounds of social media for quite some time now. People are sharing videos of their workouts and challenging others. Virat Kohli too had posted his workout video and had challenged our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had readily accepted the same and now, he has posted a video on Twitter, where we can see him exercising.

PM Modi has revealed that apart from doing Yoga, he also walks on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas, also known as the five elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash.

Well, the video is surely inspiring as at the age 67 our Prime Minister is surely very healthy.

The PM has further nominated Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and entire fraternity of brave IPS officers.

While Manika Batra is yet to reply, H D Kumaraswamy’s response to PM Modi has turned out to be an epic one. The CM of Karnataka has stated that while being fit is important, but he is more concerned about the fitness and development of his state, and wants PM’s support in it. Well, we wonder if the PM would reply to the same.

SHOW MORE
tags: ##FitnessChallenge #H D Kumaraswamy #Manika Batra #Prime minister narendra modi #Virat Kohli

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All