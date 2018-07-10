PM Narendra Modi inaugurates world's biggest mobile factory in Noida

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korea's President Moon Jae-In together inaugurated the world's largest mobile manufacturing factory in Noida, Delhi. The factory will be able to produce as many as 120 million mobile phones in a year. The produce will range from low-cost phones pricing under $100 till Samsung's elite range, the S9 series. In a month, around 10 million phones will be manufactured and a large percentage of it will be sent off to the domestic market.

"This step today would lend pace to Make in India, apart from empowering citizens... This is matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh and India," Modi said, adding that Samsung will create around a thousand employments in the unit, adding to the 70,000 employments they've already created.

As per reports of the Indian Cellular Association (ICA), India is now the second largest mobile phone producer of the world, while the first rank is occupied by China. "We are happy to inform you that with the strenuous and calibrated efforts of government of India, ICA and FTTF, India has now emerged as the second largest producer of mobile handset by volume," a letter from ICA to Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad read.

The mobile phones exported from the factory's produce will help India place itself in the global market, Modi emphasised.