PM Narendra Modi is ‘moved' after Hima Das breaks down during the National Anthem post her historic win

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the 18-year-old Hima Das who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the country's first gold medal at any track event in a World Championship.

PM took to twitter and congratulated the athlete for her achievement said he was "moved" by the 18-year-old's "passionate search for the tricolour" and emotions while singing the national anthem after her win.

Unforgettable moments from @HimaDas8’s victory. Seeing her passionately search for the Tricolour immediately after winning and getting emotional while singing the National Anthem touched me deeply. I was extremely moved. Which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this! pic.twitter.com/8mG9xmEuuM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2018

Das, the daughter of a farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, sprinted her way to victory at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race on the third day of competitions. Hima, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold. She finished ahead of Andrea Miklos of Romania and Taylor Manson of the United States to win the race.

Hima’s historic triumph has made her a symbol of national pride. As India cheered for Hima Das incredible feat, the 18-year-old couldn't contain her emotions and teared up as she stood at the top of the podium, proudly, singing the national anthem.

Speaking to News18 over the telephone from Finland, Hima said, “I am very happy to secure a gold medal for India. I would like to thank my coaches and my parents. They are the powers behind my win.”

When asked what was going through her mind before running for the 400m final, she said, “There was nothing. If I were to think too much I would not have been able to focus on my running. I was telling myself bhaag, Hima, bhaag… aur main sirf bhaagi (Hima you have to run and I just ran)”.

Hope her incredible achievement inspires millions of young girls in the country to pursue their dreams and bring pride to the nation.