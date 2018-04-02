PM Narendra Modi now comes in an animated yoga Guru avatar

International Yoga Day is around the corner and nothing can beat the viral animated videos of our beloved Prime Minister teaching yoga! Modi himself took to social media to share these videos. We see a comparatively slimmer and fitter 3D Modi in a room with lots of windows.Standing on a Yoga mat in his sky-blue t-shirt and navy blue track pants, PM introduces us to several yoga postures like Tadasana, Trikonasana and the latest – Vrikshasana.

Begin your week by practising Vrikshasana. Apart from other benefits, this Asana improves concentration and reduces back pain. #4thYogaDay #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/AAkveX7dJ6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2018

Tadasana has several benefits. This video shows you how to practice it. #FitIndia #4thYogaDay pic.twitter.com/lqZRHtlIqG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2018

Amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters, who made 3D animated videos of me practising Yoga! Sharing one such video, of Trikonasana. Keep practising Yoga for a #FitIndia! pic.twitter.com/exjI4elQih — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2018

Vrikshasana or the Tree Pose is an asana which is typically held for 20 to 60 seconds to stretch the spine, returning to tadasana while exhaling, and then repeating standing on the opposite leg. From Tadasana, the weight is shifted to one leg. The entire sole of the foot remains in contact with the floor. The other knee is bent with the foot placed on the inner thigh, or in half lotus position. The knee should be pointing towards sideways and not forward. Hands are typically held above the head either pointed directly upwards clasped together in Anjali mudra.

Ironically while the PM tells us about the tree pose, according to the Hindustan Times, in just 14 years – between 1999 to 2013, India may have lost close to 10.6 million hectares of original forests which is more than three times the reported increase in the nation’s forest cover in this period and 15% of India’s existing green cover. According to a Firstpost article, this is 70 times the entire area of Delhi. While, Modi’s tree pose relies heavily on breathing right, with a depleting tree cover we wonder for how long.