PM Narendra Modi’s campaigns that deserve a round of applause!

Ever since, the Modi Government came into power, we’ve seen progress on several counts, and a few discrepancies too. But, as they say, always focus on the positive, so let’s take a quick stroll through Modiji’s best campaigns that earned him millions of followers and turned viral in no time.

The PM launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Save your daughter, educate your daughter) campaign in order to protect the girl child and educate her. The primary aim of the campaign is to lend focus on the decline in the Child Sex Ratio since 1961. The campaign was launched in Haryana on January 22, 2015. We like how they have tapped on the tagline which perfectly conveys what the campaign is all about.

The Make in India campaign was launched in 2014 on 25th September. The core idea behind the campaign is to boost entrepreneurship within the country. With a focus on creating ample jobs and focus on skill enhancement, this perfectly bridges the gap between citizens and the Government. Another viral yojana that grabbed eyeballs due to its emphasis on increasing potential of job opportunities in India.

Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan

Modi’s most popular campaign that continues to be talked about even after four years of its inception (launched on October 2, 2014) is the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India campaign). Just like most other campaigns, the theme is self-explanatory. What worked is the fact that our country had major hygiene issues, especially for women who didn’t have many options in public, so the construction of toilets, promotion of sanitation programs and cleanliness of roads, really helped turn around things in a great way. The Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film Toilet Ek Prem Katha also lent focus on the core idea.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna

Four years back, on August 28, Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna. While launching the campaign, the PM describe that the campaign aims at liberating the poor. The motive behind the campaign is to focus on financial inclusion and provision of banking services to all households in the country. The scheme provides access to various financial services like availability of basic savings, insurance, pension. The Guinness Book of World Records also recognized the efforts of the initiative.

Hum Fit Toh India Fit

The brainchild of Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, this campaign earned more steam after our PM Sahab lent his schedule to it. The challenge has caught the fancy of our celebs who stay by the motto of being fit and healthy. However, it was only after Modi’s interest that it snowballed into something bigger. A video released online shows the PM walking on a circular track surrounded by Panchtatvas followed by some yoga exercises. While, this ain’t Modi’s development, his involvement is ensuring that it reaches out to more people.

Speaking of fitness, Modi was instrumental in introducing International Yoga Day on the 21st of June in 2015. He proposed the day in his speech at the UNGA. And year after year, he continues participating in yoga rallies to promote fitness in his own way.

Even as his efforts have yielded the desired results, the PM’s various drives have been popular for sloganeering. The campaigns have nonetheless provided the internet with great material for viral content.