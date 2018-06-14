home/ india
PM Narendra Modi's fitness challenge is resulting in some hilarious stuff!

PM Narendra Modi's fitness challenge is resulting in some hilarious stuff!

First published: June 13, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Who knew the fitness challenge, started by Sports Minister  Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, was going to be this interesting! Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only accepted the challenge from Virat Kohli, but passed it further by nominating Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. That's another savage story we will tell you another some time but for now, you must have watched the video the Prime Minister shared, giving us a sneak peek into his fitness routine.

And hey, our beloved meme diggers are at work already! There are some ingenious videos also doing the rounds. Need some fun to get over the bad day at work? We're here to help!

Ding Ding Ding Ding

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on

Aur, Ab Dangal Hoga!

Ab Dangal Hoga - its a Trap ft.@yellowclaw . #modi #narendramodi #follow for more mashup - @dipraj_jadhav_edits

A post shared by Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits) on

And hey, did you see this yet?

Modi fitness challenge leelaigal 😂😂😂 #Modi #FitnessChallenge

A post shared by Chennai Memes (@chennaimemes) on

We've no opinion regarding the meme below.

😂😂😂 #modi #modiwithPangu #asith #dala

A post shared by Komali kumaru Trolls (@komalikumaru) on

And, the last one.

#fitnesschallenge #modi #narendramodi #memes #pewdipie #bollywood #hollywood #american #indian #funnymemes #ahmedabad #sizzlinglaughter

A post shared by desi gag page (@sizzling_laughter) on

PS. Just for fun.

 

SHOW MORE
tags:

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All