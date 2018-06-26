PM Narendra Modi’s life in danger, forces agencies to call off road shows

In a recent turn of events, the home ministry has issued warnings related to road shows of PM Narendra Modi. This comes in the wake of an ‘all-time high’ threat looming around Modi. Hence, even ministers and officers aren’t allowed to come in close proximity to the PM, unless cleared by his special security. The Ministry has written to all the State police chiefs about the threat to Modi’s life.

The National Security Council has stated that PM Modi "is the most valuable target in the run-up to the 2019 general elections”.

Sources close to Modi, revealed to a web portal that Modi has been advised to call off road shows as they pose a bigger danger to his life considering secret plans of assassinating him in Rajiv Gandhi style are being made. An officer explained, “We have briefed our personnel about the new assessments and have given them a new set of rules to be followed. Special instructions have been given to the close protection team (CPT) around the PM. No one can be in close proximity of the PM if not needed.”

This can prove to be a tough call as Modi is expected to address various rallies in the 2019 general elections.