Police recovers drug worth Rs 20 lakh! Was intended to be mixed with ice cream and sold

Looks like peddlers are also going more ingenious day by day! The Mumbai cops, on Wednesday around 12.40 am, arrested a resident of Nala Sopara with 5 kg of Ephedrine powder, a medicinal stimulant, the usage of which can be abused. Convicted Mohammed Khan was caught from Andheri West; he had come to deliver his consignment which would fetch him as much as Rs 20 lakhs. As per the police sources, the drug was obtained from Gujarat.

“We have also learnt that this drug is sold in pubs after it is mixed with ice cream and fruit juices. At times, it is mixed in water which is used to form ice cubes," assistant police inspector Daya Nayak told Times of India.

“It was past midnight that we spotted a man meeting the description we had. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall and had a backpack slung over his shoulder,” he said, narrating how they got hold of Mohammed. He tried running away but was caught after being chased for a brief time.

The police says Mohammed was aware of how the drug was being used.

Last December also, a 'high profile' drug peddler named Bakul Hansraj Chanderia was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Mumbai.