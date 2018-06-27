Politicians who were involved in serious crimes

Politics in India always a hot topic of discussion amongst the masses. Be it anyone from any walk of life, politics is one thing which interests everyone. It becomes most discussed mainly because of the scams that the politicians are involved in, which is honestly very sad. Here’s a list of politicians who were involved in the scams:

Jayalalithaa

The late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was convicted in disproportionate asset case. The former actress had no account of Rs 67 crore that she had. This also included 4 luxury cars, more than 11000 saris, 32 kilograms of gold and around 2500 acres of land. The amount didn’t match to her declared income.

Suresh Kalmadi

Kalmadi was involved in the Commonwealth Scam, one of the biggest scams in the Indian history. He was the Chairman of the organising committee of commonwealth games, and was accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating. He got arrested for the same and continues to face trial.

Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the current BJP head was found to be involved in a so-called ‘fake’ encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh that was scripted by him and a team of police officers.

Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti was one of the famous Indian politicians who was against the building of the Babri Masjid. She was an active supporter of Ram Janm Bhoomi movement. She was a prominent figure of the movement and was accused to ignite a mob to create violence and riots.

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was actively involved in irrigation scam and was caught to take bribes from multinational corporations like Mahalaxmi Infra projects.

Sheila Dixit

The former Chief Minister of Delhi was actively involved in fund corruption during 2010 Common Wealth games. She was also taken under investigation when she used a fund of Rs 4 core for her political campaign, which was actually issued by the Central government for Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana.

Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati was accused of stealing a part of fund, that was issued by the government of UP, to repair the prestigious Taj Mahal corridor. The scam came in the limelight when an investigation was set up for the project.

A Raja

A Raja was the convicted in the 2G scandal that was amounted to over Rs 1765 billion. Raja sold the telecommunication bandwidths to the selected operators at an understated price, that was actually quite less than their market value, due to which the government suffered a loss of Rs 1700 billion.

Lalu Prasad Yadav

The former Bihar Chief Minister is involved in the infamous Fodder Scam amounting to Rs 945 crore. The politician is facing trial in the case and has been banned from contesting elections.

Well as they say politics is a dirty business.