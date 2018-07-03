Post the rape threat to daughter, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi files a complaint!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi got a rape threat on social media directed at her daughter on Sunday. And following which, Chaturvedi has now filed a criminal complaint against the troll, who threatened her on Twitter. The tweet was taken down after she filed the complaint with Mumbai police, who assured prompt action. Chaturvedi also took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the tweet and tagged Mumbai Police in the same.

भगवान राम के नाम से ट्विटर हैंडल चलाकर, पहले तो मेरा गलत बयान लगाते हो, फिर मेरी बेटी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हो। कुछ शर्म हो तो चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो वरना भगवान राम ही इसका सबक सिखाएंगे तुम जैसे नीच सोच वाले इंसान को।

cc @MumbaiPolice please take action. https://t.co/Ujs7wLia9v — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018

Yes I plan to file an FIR. Also for kind attention of @MumbaiPolice , this fake quote with my pic is being shared on varioua FB pages with call for violence directed at me, I would request you to treat this as urgent. https://t.co/112Ctsa3Z4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018

"We are trolled every day, but I got to know that someone is talking about my daughter on social media. I am filing a criminal complaint so that such people don't get away,” she told ANI.

The accused, with a Twitter handle named @GirishK1605, threatened to rape Priyanka’s 10-year-old daughter. She also told NDTV, that the harassment began after a fake quote on the recent gang-rape of a seven-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was attributed to her.

"The quote on Facebook showed that I was supporting the accused. This went viral on various social media platforms," she told NDTV.

She further accused the ruling party of not taking a stand for their own minister for such a horrifying issue.

"This is where the discourse has reached. I have got support not just from my own party, but people from different parties have condemned such behaviour. Unfortunately, the party which is in power refuses to acknowledge that these kind of threats have become a regular phenomenon for women with a differing point of view with regards to the government," she said.

However, the incident led to the outrage of several political leaders and netizens on social media, who have extended their support to her on the same.