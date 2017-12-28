PPF, NSC interest rates slashed: Will they still attract investments?

The government cut down interest rates on small savings schemes by 0.2 percent for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter. The move compels banks to lower deposit rates for National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) and others. Investments in the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme is retained at 8.3 percent and will be paid quarterly.

A notification from the Finance Ministry said rates have been reduced schemes such as the NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi Account, Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and PPF. However, interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 percent annually.

Post April 2016, interest rates on small savings schemes have been re-calibrated on a quarterly basis. According to the notification, PPF and NSC will have a lower annual rate of 7.6 percent (down from 7.8 percent) while KVP will yield 7.3 percent (down from 8.3 percent) and mature in 11 months.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account, a savings scheme for girls will now offer 8.1 percent interest annually instead of the existing 8.3 percent.

Term deposits of 1-5 years will receive lower interest rates between 6.6-7.4 percent, which will be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit is down to 6.9 percent from 7.1 percent.

"On the basis of the decision of the government, interest rates for small savings schemes are to be notified on a quarterly basis," said the ministry.

The ministry also said that rates of small savings schemes would be linked to government bond yields. Following this development, banks might lower their deposit rates in line with the small savings rate offered by the government. ​