Pranab Mukherjee's daughter disapproves father's decision of attending RSS event as Chief Guest

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's decision to chair an RSS event as the Chief Guest got the political fraternity talking. His appointment as the President in 2012 liberated him of his party membership. But the fact that Mukherjee has served the Indian National Congress and is still a loyalist, remains. Hence, the Congress High Command was surprised and requested him to reconsider his decisions. His daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee, a Congress worker herself, seems unhappy too.

In a series of tweets, Sharmishtha questioned his father's decision while presuming how his presence might trigger BJP to spread false news, albeit they know that he is not an RSS sympathiser.

Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays’ incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements. 1/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram wrote a letter to Mukherjee. "Sir, you have accepted [the] invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology," he pleaded

The event takes place on 7th June at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, and the former President is expected to address around 700 RSS workers.

After he received several calls and letters, Mukherjee says he will say what he has to, only in Nagpur.

"Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven't responded to anyone yet," he told Anannda Bazar Patrika.

