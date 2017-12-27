Premium film institutes FTII & SRFTI will hold Joint Entrance Test (JET) in 2018

The two most prestigious film institutes of India- Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata have announced the first-ever Joint Entrance Test (JET) for 2018 academic year for which the all-India entrance examination would be held on February 18, 2018. The examination will be conducted by the Centre for Management Services, a branch of All India Management Association (AIMA). The committee comprises representatives of both FTII and SRFTI overseeing the entire examination process.

The application process for JET 2018 for the two institutes, run by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), has commenced with the applications closing on January 25, 2018. The idea of a joint entrance was proposed earlier this year, however, due to time constraints, it couldn’t be executed.

Earlier, both SRFTI and FTII would host independent examinations across 20 centres spread throughout the country, which would cost them Rs 25-30 lakh each. Both the institutes will continue to design the question papers for the test.

Although the process is made easy but it comes with a bad news. Aspiring candidates could sit for the JET 2018 after being charged an application fee of Rs 4,000 (Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and disabled candidates). Last year, the application would cost a candidate Rs 3,500 for each institute (Rs 1,000 for reserved categories).

Another major change in the test format would be the introduction of negative marking. For every incorrect response to a multiple choice question, 1/3rd marks will be deducted from the candidate’s test. The test will have 100 questions. The entrance examination will be conducted at 26 centres across the country, and will be held for a duration of 3 hours. If you are an aspiring candidate, hurry!