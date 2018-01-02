Protests in Chembur: Police say situation is under control

Protests by Dalit communities broke out in Mumbai on the Sion-Panvel highway and Amar Mahal junction, resulting in a massive traffic jam and shops being shut. This comes a day after the death of a person that took place during a clash between two groups during the celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

The Mumbai police, however, has dispelled the rumours of an alleged bandh and has urged everyone to not believe in rumours. Traffic is moving, while Chembur Naka is still jammed, according to the police.

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

At around 2pm demonstrators blocked traffic at the Sion-Panvel highway and marched towards Ambedkar Garden when the police stopped them. Protesters started a rasta roko andolan (block roads campaign) at the Amar Mahal junction in Chembur. The protest disrupted the traffic and protesters asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops. Therefore, fearing the violence, many shops in the area shut down. Many shops in Powai, Mulund, Mankhurd, Bhandup and Govandi are shut. Buses were also pelted with stones.

Saw people pelting stones and poring kerosene on BEST bus...don’t let some hooligans hold #mumbai hostage...stay safe near #Chembur pic.twitter.com/F1tljmSjIP — Kunjanshah (@kunjanshah27) January 2, 2018

LOTS OF CROWD, dispersed quickly by police, shot from my office. trafffic has started moving at diamond garden chembur, #chembur, #chemburtense pic.twitter.com/p2g2MBkHeO — jitendrajain (@jitendrajain) January 2, 2018

Communal violence in Mumbai #chembur area ...this is how we are starting our new years.... #sad pic.twitter.com/jW3fVRYDPL — Naireen Ahmed (@Naireen) January 2, 2018

The protests are a reaction to what happened on January 1, 2018 when thousands had gathered 30 kilometers away from Pune near the 'vijayastambh' (victory pillar) at Koregaon Bhima to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima. The battle was won by the British army, comprising mostly of Mahar soldiers, defeating the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818.

Reportedly, violence broke out as group carrying saffron flags started pelting stones at the cars going towards Bhima Koregaon village. Soon, clashes between the two groups resulted in the death of one Dalit and five people being injured. ​