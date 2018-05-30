Protesting against a fake news, Transgenders carry out a naked protest in Mohali

This news comes straight from Mohali, Chandigarh where a group of transgenders carried out a naked protest against a fake news published in a local newspaper there. The news was about the members of their community way-laying motorists and people on the airport road and extorting money from the drivers. Which according to them is false.

As per reports, a high-drama protest was carried out on a busy road near Mataur police station. The aggressive transgenders removed their clothes on the busy street of Mohali and stopped the cars passing by, leaving onlookers in a state of shock. Later the transgenders climbed up the bonnets and roof of the cars in order to carry out the protest.

Soon police officers including women police officials rushed to the scene and tried to calm down the situation. It took a while for the police officials to convince the transgenders to take back their protest and clear the road.

As per reports, the protesters even damaged a few cars in the process but no case was filed against them. It has not been an easy task for the transgenders to survive in this country and such fake news just add up to their misery.

