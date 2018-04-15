Protests break out across the country over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

Following the rape and murder of two minor girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, the nation rose up in protest. Scores of people in several cities across the country including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ajmer staged massive protests.

The protest, held here in Mumbai saw several people condemning the barbaric act. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also present at the event. "Do not fall for the ruse to divide us on Hindu-Muslim lines. That's the legacy of the British," he said. “You're not Hindu, Muslim, but Indian.” Dadlani also called for fast-track courts to deal with cases related to rapes, especially for minors.

In New Delhi’s Parliament Street, activists gathered to protest against the heinous crimes. Protests were also in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Several other Bollywood celebrities were also present at the event, including Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

The Kathua rape case involved the kidnapping of an eight-year-old while she was grazing horses. The girl was drugged, starved and gang-raped by a group of people. Her head was then bashed with a stone to kill her. Two BJP ministers defended the accused and following outrage, were forced to resign from the cabinet.

In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl attempted suicide outside CM Yogi Adithyanath’s house following police inaction over her by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The girl’s father was nabbed by the police who assaulted him while in custody, after which he died.​