Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts a dare, will take a dope test

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh volunteered to take a dope test shortly after an Aam Admi Party MLA, Aman Arora, dared him to do so. The challenge comes after his government’s mandate that all state government employees need to undergo a drug test. The decision was met with sharp criticism as many in the opposition, wondered why Singh spared the legislators.

Hopping on to Twitter, the chief minister retorted that he is ready to stand for what he believes is right, and is ready for the drug test. He added that he’ll leave the judgment to the conscience of ‘others’ and he doesn’t think anyone should have a problem in taking a drug test.

Ready to take a dope test and stand for what I believe is right! However, I leave it to others conscience to make their own judgment. Though I don't think anyone should have any problem in taking such a test. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 5, 2018

"Given the gigantic scale of drug problem, nobody should be having problems about taking such a test," he told ANI.

Amarinder Singh had promised to fight the drug mafia in Punjab during the run-up to the assembly elections in 2017. However, critics have complained that the chief minister is not doing enough to curb the menace.

Artistes Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol & Bal Mukand Sharma met me today to volunteer their services for spreading awareness against drug abuse. Happy to learn from them that many social workers and celebrities wanted to join the government’s campaign towards a #DrugFreePunjab pic.twitter.com/qeFZq9ChHi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 6, 2018

Just last week, Amarinder Singh’s government asked for a change in the law, requesting to make drug peddling punishable by death. He also ordered the introduction of mandatory drug tests on state government employees as part of the annual medical checkup, reports NDTV.

Have today written to @HMOIndia Sh. @rajnathsingh ji conveying my Government's recommendation for approving death penalty to drug-related-offenders on first conviction only. We are firm in our resolve to wipe out the menace of drug abuse from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/tEugze0jXq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 4, 2018

This is my final warning to drug smugglers and peddlers. Give up or face strict action. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/u7behip6st — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a drug abuser. “Rahul Gandhi certainly takes narcotics, especially cocaine. He will surely fail a dope test," he told ANI.