Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts a dare, will take a dope test

First published: July 06, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh volunteered to take a dope test shortly after an Aam Admi Party MLA, Aman Arora, dared him to do so. The challenge comes after his government’s mandate that all state government employees need to undergo a drug test. The decision was met with sharp criticism as many in the opposition, wondered why Singh spared the legislators.

Hopping on to Twitter, the chief minister retorted that he is ready to stand for what he believes is right, and is ready for the drug test. He added that he’ll leave the judgment to the conscience of ‘others’ and he doesn’t think anyone should have a problem in taking a drug test.

"Given the gigantic scale of drug problem, nobody should be having problems about taking such a test," he told ANI.

Amarinder Singh had promised to fight the drug mafia in Punjab during the run-up to the assembly elections in 2017. However, critics have complained that the chief minister is not doing enough to curb the menace.

Just last week, Amarinder Singh’s government asked for a change in the law, requesting to make drug peddling punishable by death. He also ordered the introduction of mandatory drug tests on state government employees as part of the annual medical checkup, reports NDTV.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a drug abuser. “Rahul Gandhi certainly takes narcotics, especially cocaine. He will surely fail a dope test," he told ANI.

