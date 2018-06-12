Rahul Gandhi feeds the internet again; calls Coca-Cola founder a 'shikanji seller'

Rahul Gandhi wins the internet once again! The Congress president came up with interesting analogies on Monday while describing the founder of Coca-Cola as a 'shinkanji seller' and that of McDonald’s as a dhabawala. While addressing a convention of OBC workers of the Congress, Gandhi pointed that the Modi government ignored skills and talent and did not provide the right opportunities to backward classes with entrepreneurial drive.

"Everyone must have heard about the Coca-Cola company. Who started this company? Who was he, does anyone know? I will tell you who he was. The person who started the Coca-Cola company was one who sold ‘shikanji. He used to sell 'shikanji' in America. He used to mix sugar in water. His experience and talent was honoured and he got money and started the Coca-Cola company,” he said.

"You must have heard about McDonald's company, which is seen everywhere. Who started it and what did he do? He used to run a 'dhaba' (roadside restaurant). You show me that 'dhaba-walla' in India who has created a company like Coca-Cola. Where is it?” he added.

Well, frankly, though the McDonalds brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald did not run a ‘dhaba’, the men manned a hot dog stand at the local racetrack in California in 1937 when they started off. But not at any cost can Doctor Pemberton, the founder of Coca-Cola, be considered a lemonade vendor. The pharmacist, a lieutenant colonel in the American army, came up with the famous invention not from expertise of “mixing sugar in water,” as Gandhi claimed, but for his need to cure a morphine drug addiction.

When this was not enough, he further went on to ask the gathering if they had heard of the Ford company, Mercedes and Honda and who had started them.

"It was a mechanic. Ford and Honda were mechanics. You show me an automobile company in India that was started by a mechanic. Where is it? It is not that our people, our 'dhaba-wallahs' do not have sense and strength. It is not that India's mechanics did not have the potential as that of Ford or Mercedes. It is that if the doors of bank are open for Ford, Mercedes, then the doors of banks and politics are shut for our 'dhabawalas', mechanics and 'dhobis' and other backwards," he said.

Expectedly, Gandhi did fall prey to a numerous trolls on social media. Some of them will make you laugh till you cry!