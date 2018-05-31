home/ india
Rahul Gandhi humorously questions PM Modi on the ‘1 paisa’ slash in fuel prices

First published: May 31, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Updated: May 31, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Last week, when the social media was abuzz with the #FitnessChallenge, President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Narendra Modi with his own twist to it. He posed a #FuelChallenge to the PM. We all know that the petrol and diesel prices were increased drastically and that’s why Rahul baba had challenged our PM to reduce the petrol prices. However, PM hasn’t replied, like usual.

A surprise came our way when recently, the petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 60 paise. However, later it was revealed that there was a technical glitch and that the prices have indeed been reduced, but not by 60 paise. The actual deduction in price is 1 paisa. Yes, you guys read it right, 1 PAISA!

Now Rahul Gandhi has once again tweeted to PM Modi asking him if reducing 1 paisa on the petrol and diesel prices is a prank. He has also stated in his tweet that this was not the response he had been expecting to his Fuel Challenge.

Well, we are not sure how good Rahul’s political tactics are as he has always been trolled. However, we can surely say that his sense of humour is quite good and we can see that in his tweets. He is placing quite calculated and shrewd attacks as the leader of the opposition, with social media being his weapon.

Meanwhile, we are still wondering, 1 paisa!

tags: ##FitnessChallenge ##FuelChallenge #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

