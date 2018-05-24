home/ india
Rahul Gandhi turns fitness challenge to fuel challenge for PM Narendra Modi

First published: May 24, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

There’s a fitness challenge that’s taking over social media with the hashtag, #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Celebs are posting their workout videos and challenging other celebs to do so. Well, our Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has challenged PM Narendra Modi and our PM has accepted the challenge. But, now there’s a twist to the story. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to hop-in on the bandwagon and it’s not what you’re thinking. The president of the Congress party has given a fuel challenge to the PM.

Rahul Gandhi has challenged PM Narendra Modi to reduce the fuel prices or else his party Congress would go on a nationwide agitation.

Well, the fuel prices have increased tremendously and have gone to Rs 85 per litre.

Rahul’s twist to the challenge is surely quite interesting. Let’s see if PM Narendra Modi will respond to it or not. Our Prime Minister has accepted the fitness challenge and it will be interesting to see if he also accepts the fuel challenge.

After the petrol prices were hiked, many Bollywood celebs have posted against it on Twitter. Farhan Akhtar, who is vocal with this thoughts, had posted something meaningful on his Twitter handle.

And Shirish Kunder had a funny take on the petrol price hike.

