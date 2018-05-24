Rahul Gandhi turns fitness challenge to fuel challenge for PM Narendra Modi

There’s a fitness challenge that’s taking over social media with the hashtag, #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Celebs are posting their workout videos and challenging other celebs to do so. Well, our Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has challenged PM Narendra Modi and our PM has accepted the challenge. But, now there’s a twist to the story. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has decided to hop-in on the bandwagon and it’s not what you’re thinking. The president of the Congress party has given a fuel challenge to the PM.

Rahul Gandhi has challenged PM Narendra Modi to reduce the fuel prices or else his party Congress would go on a nationwide agitation.

Dear PM,



Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me:



Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.



I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018

Well, the fuel prices have increased tremendously and have gone to Rs 85 per litre.

Rahul’s twist to the challenge is surely quite interesting. Let’s see if PM Narendra Modi will respond to it or not. Our Prime Minister has accepted the fitness challenge and it will be interesting to see if he also accepts the fuel challenge.

After the petrol prices were hiked, many Bollywood celebs have posted against it on Twitter. Farhan Akhtar, who is vocal with this thoughts, had posted something meaningful on his Twitter handle.

₹84 per litre mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Actual cost I believe is ₹31, based on info i could find online (do correct me if I’m wrong, happy to learn) .. the rest are central & state taxes, cess & commissions. Just so you know that the price can be brought down. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 23, 2018

And Shirish Kunder had a funny take on the petrol price hike.