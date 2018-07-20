Rahul Gandhi turns Jhappi Lahiri, gives Narendra Modi a hug

A lot of people were confident that Rahul Gandhi was going to miss the point again and the No Confidence Motion would indeed make Rahul Baba social media’s favourite dart board. It had already started in the morning with the hashtag #BhookampAaneWalaHai trending on twitter. Bhookamp aya but not the way BJP had expected it to be. Rahul Gandhi walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Now that makes for a trillion dollar frame which neither we nor the PM can undo.

Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai: Rahul Gandhi. He then walks up to PM Modi and gives him a hug #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/w5DqyR7mVu — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

"Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai," he said. *Sobs*

This reminded us of the time Modi decided to greet US President Donald Trump with a bear hug, something Trump didn't see coming because he didn't probably do his research about Modi having met other world leaders!

The Bhookamp did happen, but quite NOT the way we thought!