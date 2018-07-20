Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi: 'Pappu's' PDA shocks the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hugger. Especially when on an international trip or when the foreign heads of state come visiting. He has hug some Indian politicians as well but never one in the opposition. Not that it has been documented. So when Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi in the middle of the parliament all hell broke loose. Modi had been served a portion of his own medicine. Here are some of them:

HUG-PLOMACY: Modi and the Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ORANGE IS THE NEW HUG: With US President Donald Trump

LAND OF THE RISING HUG: With Japan's PM Shinzo Abe

BARRICADE OBAMA: Modi with the former US President

MODI NEVER ABBOTTS HIS MISSION TO HUG: Here clicked with the Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott

HE HUGGED THE SHARIF: With Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

HUG AND BE CALM-DEV WITH RAMDEV

ON HIS 'MARK', GET SET, HUG: With Mark Zuckerberg

A HUG FOR HUGH: Modi with Hugh Jackman

A HUG FOR LK: Advani DOESN'T look amused

They say, "what goes around, comes around". The PM got a hug he never expected. So after a fiery speech, in which he attacked the Modi government’s “failures” over the last four years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave us a moment which will go down in history as a remarkable one. As he concluded his speech, Rahul left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to the Prime Minister.

Watch the full video right here:

#RahulJumlaStrike - "I may be 'Pappu' for you, but I have no anger against you," Rahul Gandhi ends his speech by walking across the aisle and hugging PM Modi. #RahulKiJhappi#LIVE Updates:https://t.co/uQfZOkAOOC pic.twitter.com/HuInNgYxKx — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 20, 2018

For a long time now the world of hugs in India has been ruled by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Remember the Iftaar party at Baba Siddique's house? #RahulKiJhappi just changed all that.