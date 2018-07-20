Rahul Gandhi’s oratory skills can cause earthquakes, if Paresh Rawal is to be believed

Just before the start of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Paresh Rawal took a dig at Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi. Rawal said that if Gandhi speaks for 15 minutes with stuttering or making mistakes then the world will start to shake, or even dance.

Agar aaj Rahul ji bina padhe, bina fumble kare, bina ghalti kare 15 minute bolenge toh dharti zaroor hilegi, hilegi bhi kya, naachegi: Paresh Rawal,BJP MP #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/EwGCtOlxRe — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Rawal’s jibe was a reference to Modi’s speech made during the Karnataka elections when he challenged Gandhi to speak, without referring to any paper or fumbling in his speech. The BJP had been regularly using the hashtag Bhookamp Aane Wala Hai ahead of the no-confidence motion, hinting that they’ll rattle their opposition.

The Lok Sabha had taken up the debate for the no-confidence vote against the Modi government. This is the first time such a move has been taken since the Prime Minister came to power on May 2014.

The motion was brought up by the opposition citing several issues such as the special status that was provided to Andhra Pradesh, violence against women, cow vigilantism and lynchings. They also highlighted the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

When the motion was declared, the House had 535 members. The NDA has 313 members which include 274 from the BJP, 18 from Shiv Sena, six from LJP and four from SAD.