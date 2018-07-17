home/ india
Rahul Gandhi's three mantras to win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi's three mantras to win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

First published: July 17, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in India are due in April or May, and that's what is determining most of the agendas of political parties right now. The Congress, which is trying hard to re-establish its credibility as an alternative power in the centre, is setting up spheres to concentrate on.

In the recent past, the Modi Government has found itself amid neck-deep debates, numerous times, pertaining to women's safety and freedom of expression for the artists' fraternity to name a few. Rahul Gandhi seems to be identifying spots he could feel! His virtual activities do suggest so.

Narendra Modi, who was delivering a speech in Azamgarh recently, remarked the Congress as a party of Muslims. “I have read in newspapers that Congress naamdar [dynast] has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims. This debate has been on for the last two days. I am not surprised because during the Manmohan Singh government, the prime minister himself that said that Muslims have the first claim on the country’s resources...," he reportedly said.

The Congress high command has come down heavily and demanded an apology from the PM for such a remark. But Rahul seems all calm and composed.

Of late, he has also been advocating in favour of the women's reservation bill that is yet to be passed at the parliament. He doesn't hesitate to grab the Prime Minister's eyeballs on Twitter.

Netflix India's original series Sacred Games which had indications of Congress leaders and the Bofors scam, irked a portion of Congress members. A plea was also filed in Delhi High Court, alleging the show of disrespecting former PM and Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi. Surprisingly, he took no offence.

Freedom of speech and expression. Empowerment of women. Religious harmony. Has Rahul Gandhi found the magic wand for 2019 elections?

SHOW MORE
tags: #2019 #Congress #india #Lok Sabha #politics #Rahul Gandhi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All