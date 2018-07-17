Rahul Gandhi's three mantras to win the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections of 2019 in India are due in April or May, and that's what is determining most of the agendas of political parties right now. The Congress, which is trying hard to re-establish its credibility as an alternative power in the centre, is setting up spheres to concentrate on.

In the recent past, the Modi Government has found itself amid neck-deep debates, numerous times, pertaining to women's safety and freedom of expression for the artists' fraternity to name a few. Rahul Gandhi seems to be identifying spots he could feel! His virtual activities do suggest so.

Narendra Modi, who was delivering a speech in Azamgarh recently, remarked the Congress as a party of Muslims. “I have read in newspapers that Congress naamdar [dynast] has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims. This debate has been on for the last two days. I am not surprised because during the Manmohan Singh government, the prime minister himself that said that Muslims have the first claim on the country’s resources...," he reportedly said.

The Congress high command has come down heavily and demanded an apology from the PM for such a remark. But Rahul seems all calm and composed.

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2018

Of late, he has also been advocating in favour of the women's reservation bill that is yet to be passed at the parliament. He doesn't hesitate to grab the Prime Minister's eyeballs on Twitter.

Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh pic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018

Netflix India's original series Sacred Games which had indications of Congress leaders and the Bofors scam, irked a portion of Congress members. A plea was also filed in Delhi High Court, alleging the show of disrespecting former PM and Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi. Surprisingly, he took no offence.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

Freedom of speech and expression. Empowerment of women. Religious harmony. Has Rahul Gandhi found the magic wand for 2019 elections?