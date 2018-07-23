Rahul's Modi hug: Is Gandhi a punching bag for Subramanian Swamy?

Congress president Rahul Gandhi made history on July 20 when he hugged his arch-rival, Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion that was being held at the Lok Sabha. Following that gesture, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the Prime Minister should get a medical check-up done and condemned the act.

Highlighting the protection of the Prime Minister within the Parliament, Swamy told media outlets, “Rahul Gandhi should not have embraced the Prime Minister all of a sudden. What does it say about the protection of the Prime Minister inside the Parliament? This is absolutely unethical and such behaviour should be discouraged so that it does not happen in the future."

This isn’t the first time that Swamy has targeted Rahul with his bizarre comments. The BJP leader regularly treats RaGa as his punching bag whenever he gets the opportunity.

When Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh called for a dope test on government officials in his state, Swamy alleged that Gandhi would fail the test. "Rahul Gandhi certainly takes narcotics, especially cocaine. He will surely fail a dope test," Swamy had said.

Rahul Gandhi used to own a company in Britain, known as Backops Limited, and some of its papers showed his nationality as British. The same company also had papers that listed him as an Indian. True to his game, Swamy alleged that Rahul declare himself as a British citizen. He also sent a letter to Narendra Modi to strip Rahul of his Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion saw the government win 325 votes in its favour compared to the opposition which could muster only 126 votes.