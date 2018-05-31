Railways and met department team up to provide live train updates during monsoon

Mumbai is usually in a fix when monsoon kicks in. The rains not only cause floods and disrupt normal activities, they also affect train services, a lifeline for Mumbaikars. As such, it is important for people to get an idea of the train timetables – the delays, cancellations etc. this is where the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) steps in.

The IMD is putting up monitoring stations at train stations to keep a lookout on the weather. The monitoring system will send out hourly updates on the weather to various government agencies.

Railway personnel including general masters and station masters will be notified with the latest info of the weather with the help of live updates. Based on these updates, train movements will be controlled.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting with officials from the army, municipal corporation and the railways and planned on a monsoon review meeting.

“We have informed railway officials to identify and determine land for setting up of weather stations. We will be receiving ‘Nowcast’ updates from the IMD and will determine local train operations,” said DK Sharma, general manager, central railway to Hindustan Times.

According to reports, the railways narrowed down on 13 footbridges at Dadar, Parel, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Ghatkopar and Kurla, which will receive extra staff members for crowd management.