Raj Kundra is in trouble again, this time in connection with the Bitcoin scam

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with an alleged bitcoin scam. Kundra’s name reportedly cropped up in between Amit Bharadwaj’s investigation, who’s an accused in the case, and is currently being questioned at ED’s office in Mumbai, as per a media report. Bhardwaj was earlier arrested by Pune Police in April in connection with the alleged multi-crore bitcoin Ponzi scheme.

Reports say that Bharadwaj allegedly duped over 8000 people, and the amount involved was of 2000 crore. Kundra was found having links with the fraudster for the same. As per the police, Bharadwaj had set up an online marketing company through which he allegedly lured investors by promising them handsome returns. He was charged with duping three residents of Chandigarh after promising them 10 percent returns for investing in one bitcoin. Those people who showed interest in investing in Bharadwaj’s company were initially motivated by some agents and once they invested, he duped them.

Well, this is not the first time Kundra has found himself entangled in a controversy. He was previously involved in the IPL betting scandal and is already serving a ban from all cricket-related activities. He filed a petition at the Supreme Court in March after Delhi Police gave him a clean chit in the same.

We hope Mr. Kundra finds himself out of controversies soon.