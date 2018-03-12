Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf snapped urinating on Jaipur wall

The BJP government in Rajasthan has been going through a rough patch recently after the party went through a drubbing in the polls. Adding to the embarrassment of the government, a picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City has gone viral, reports IANS. However, the power-drunk minister has shrugged it off saying, it’s "not a big issue".

The picture comes at a time when the Jaipur Municipal Corporation struggles to bring the city on the top ranking of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. And as per rule books, any individual urinating on roads is supposed to cough up a fine of Rs 200. However, the minister has kept mum on his act, saying he doesn't want to talk on this as it’s not a big issue. The picture of the minister in the act was tweeted out by Danish Abrar who is the secretary and coordinator of the IT cell of Rajasthan Congress Committee.

Speaking on the issue, Congress' Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma told IANS that such leaders are sending out a wrong message by indulging in such "shameful" deeds at a time when so much money is being spent on Clean India Mission. She also asserted that this shouldn’t have happened by the minister in his own constituency. Sharma also added that Saraf is a repeat offender. The minister urinated publicly when they were travelling together during Dholpur by-polls. However, she failed to click a photo owing to "poll stress at that time".

The BJP faced major embarrassment after the party lost all three bypolls held late in January. This incident comes days after Kota BJP leader Ashok Choudhary wrote to BJP President Amit Shah, voicing his dissatisfaction with CM Vasundhara Raje. This was followed by an audio clip going viral in which BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja is heard asking for a leadership change.

Even as this image surfaces, it looks like Rajasthan is facing more than just political trouble.