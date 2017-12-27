Rajinikanth could join politics on new years eve

For the longest period of time one thought that the only thing that Rajinikanth can't do is join politics. All that has now changed as the Thalaivar of Indian films has sent out the most prominent signal yet about whether he would be taking the plunge. Rajini has been conducting a fan meet in Chennai. It is there that he revealed that he would be making an important announcement on New Year's eve, December 31st. Also the day when the 6-day-fan-meet ends. The actor said that he is hesitant to join politics as he has already had experienced what it could be like. “I am not new to politics,” he said. “I know what are the losses one incurs in politics, that is why I am reluctant.” Entering politics, Rajinikanth added, was equal to achieving a victory.

I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0WsH67ZLeS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

Tamilaruvi Manian, from political organisation Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam, had said on December 22 that Rajinikanth would soon announce his “plan of action” about joining politics. Rajinikanth had said in May that if he ever did so, he would take on those who make money out of it. “If god is willing, I will enter politics and keep away those who are money-minded and power-hungry,” he said.

Rajini's industry rival Kamal Haasan had announced his entry into politics on his 63rd birthday in November this year. Addressing the media he had said, “I have arrived and working on what I plan to do”. The name of the party though has not been announced yet. These are very exciting times for politics in Tamil Nadu.