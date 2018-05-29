Ramdev launches Swadeshi SIM card. Here’s what it can’t do

Yoga guru Ramdev is a well-known figure when it comes to fitness and all things Patanjali. But the sky is the limit for Ramdev and recently he announced that Patanjali tied up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and made an entry in telecommunications. Yes, you heard that right. As of now, only Patanjali employee will get to use the new SIM card, called Swadeshi Samriddhi.

In what could be a direct competitor to Reliance’s Jio, the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards come with a number of benefits. They can be recharged with Rs 144 and users can make unlimited calls across the country. Besides, there’s also 2GB data and 100 SMSes. Once the SIM cards are rolled out for everyone, customers can avail a ten percent discount on Patanjali products.

That’s a lot of hope! There’s a lot you could do with it. But what about things it can do, did you think about that?

1. You’re out of luck if you’re calling someone in Pakistan or China, because duh!

2. Is your term paper based on Kanhaiya Kumar? Good luck trying to search him

3. Even Zomato won’t find non-veg food for you!

4. Swadeshi SIM cards only work with made in India phones

5. The mere mention of beef sends a text to the Gaurakshaks’ headquarters

6. Portals run by sickulars cannot be accessed

7. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Are you serious? No!

PS: All the above points are imaginary, do me a favour and don’t send me to jail.