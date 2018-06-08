Ramdev's Patanjali plans to move planned food park out of UP after insufficient cooperation from Yogi Government

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had proposed to set up a mega food park alongside the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. However, it is now reconsidering its decision after Yogi Adityanath's Government allegedly dragged the paperwork too far and resulted in the company not being able to finish formalities on time.

"We did not get any cooperation from the state government for this project. We have waited for a long time for clearances but could not get from the state government. Now we have decided to shift the project," Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Paranjali Ayurveda told NDTV.

However, the Government has a different say here. Apparently, the company had failed to meet a number of conditions and was given an extension to rework on them.

"We have given a one-month extension to Patanjali... they have to meet the condition. In case, Patanjali does not meet the condition, we have no choice but to cancel. We have done it earlier in many projects," JP Meena, who heads the centre's food processing department told PTI. He added that Patanjali had time till the end of this month.

However, after Patanjali planned to move the project out of UP, the CM has reassured the Government's co-operation.