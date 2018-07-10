Ratan Tata follows Pranab Mukherjee's footsteps, to attend an RSS event

Not long ago, former President and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee rather surprised everyone when he accepted an invitation from Rashtriya Sevak Sangha, to chair an event at their Nagpur headquarters. Mukherjee's decision was met with strong criticism, with his fellow party members writing to him, requesting him to reconsider his decision. Now, industrialist Ratan Tata has reportedly accepted the Sangh's invitation and will be present at an event held in Mumbai next month.

“Tata and Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti,” a source from RSS told PTI.

The NGO in question is situated inside the premises of Tata Memorial Cancer Centre and has been serving cancer patients for years now. Ratan Tata is familiar with the organisation's work as he has visited the institute in past.

The event is supposed to take place at the Yashwant Natya Mandir in Matunga in South Mumbai.

“We have approached Tata for gracing the occasion of the centenary of our founder Palkar and the golden jubilee of our organisation on August 24. But he has neither accepted our invite nor declined the same. So we are hopeful,” one of the secretaries of the Samiti told PTI.

However, RSS confirms Tata's presence is going to grace the event.