Riteish Deshmukh takes the ultimate dig at the PNB scam

Nirav Modi scooting from the country made headlines as soon as the Rs 11,000 crore fraud came to light. However, the pain of this news was served with humour to reduce the blow for honest taxpayers. While Twitter got flooded with memes, smart puns and jibes at the Modi government and everything that rhymed with Modi, one Bollywood actor stepped up the meme game on the microblogging site to say the obvious. Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to do his share of the trolling by referring to his last film, Bank Chor.

I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed. pic.twitter.com/E10PzOXe9i — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 20, 2018

His reference to his bank heist based film, Bank Chor stands true as he failed at the end as a looter while Modi succeeded. It was not just Deshmukh but restaurant locating app Zomato too who had a field day with their all pun intended post on Twitter.

Political cartoonists across all mediums took their turn with Nirav Modi and the Punjab National Band fraud scam. Many highlighted how Letter of Undertakings (LoU) has become more loot worthy than actual cash.

#NiravModi #PNBScam The bird has flown (again) While Cong and BJP blame slugfest on TV has started... My #cartoon points @ a changing trend pic.twitter.com/h8dx5WG6Kh — Neelabh Banerjee (@NeelabhToons) February 15, 2018

All puns and irony aside, several focused on the inability of the Narendra Modi government to stop looters like Nirav Modi from escaping from the country despite the Prime Minister’s earnest claims of bringing back black money. Nirav Modi’s case was equated with that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya too and the eventual victim of all these billionaire scammers, the common man.

Call him Nimo or Chhota Modi, no doubt that he has become India's National Crush! pic.twitter.com/7lCcOLhJ77 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 16, 2018

All said and trolled, the cartoonist’s pen had the final laugh on the PNB scam.