ROFL! Gram Panchayat Candidate fools people by bringing in Virat Kohli’s lookalike as the chief guest

This piece of news has made us go rolling on the floor, like literally! So a Gram Panchayat candidate from the Ramaling Development Panel, whose election symbol happens to be a cricket bat, had put banners that he will get Virat Kohli as the chief guest in order to give a boost to their campaign and woo the voters. And well, they kept their promise but with a classic twist.

The candidate bought in a lookalike of Virat Kohli and probably managed to fool the aam janta of Shirur. At least that’s what we can derive from the following tweet made by one of the user.

Ghar se Kuch Dur nikalte Chalte hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/mx9pqdexkP — Su$hVichaR (@Msush15) May 26, 2018

As soon as the pictures made it to the internet, Twitter went berserk. Twitterati could not keep calm and soon the trail of memes and trolls started pouring in. Here are some of them.

Ghar se Kuch Dur nikalte Chalte hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/mx9pqdexkP — Su$hVichaR (@Msush15) May 26, 2018

So this actually happened. They put up an election rally ad saying Virat Kohli is going to campaign for us and they actually fooled public by bringing a lookalike of Virat Kohli 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xl9GvAVi2W — Alexis Rooney (@TheChaoticNinja) May 25, 2018

I can't stop laughing 😂😂😂. No ones tagged @imVkohli yet ? — See Ma (@iGeekyChic) May 26, 2018

Now, this is truly epic, isn’t it? What politics makes you do is beyond our imagination. But whatever, we had a good share of laugh and we hope so did you, then what’s the harm? Although we wonder what are Virat Kohli’s thoughts on this episode. Isn’t this a great way to escape the boring functions that the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team has to attend? Simply send your lookalike and jobs done! #WeAreJustKidding