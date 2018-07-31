RS Sharma’s Aadhaar tweet attracts blackmailers, daughter gets ransom email

After making his Aadhaar number public via tweet, TRAI chairman RS Sharma challenged hackers to have a field day with it. Unfortunately for him, his personal details such as his bank account numbers, phone numbers and other private details were obtained by the hackers. However, things have now got worse for Sharma as his daughter Kavita has received threatening emails, according to an email received by The Wire.

Screenshot of the email, obtained by The Wire.

Whoever sent that mail, threatened that Kavita’s father’s email ids have been compromised. It called for a ransom and a warning that if the TRAI chief doesn’t delete his accounts, they’ll plant a malware on his phone, intercept and archive his communications. “His emails would be encrypted and unless a ransom is paid, it would remain out of reach and released to the media,” read the mail.

“Kavita: If you do not respond to this email in the next 24 hrs. The consequences would be regretful. Any tip off to law enforcement agencies, would be detrimental. You are advised to act wisely,” it continued.

The mail was sent to two journalists from The Wire, along with two others from other publications. The hacker with the pseudonym Eliot Alderson, was also copied to the mail. Alderson is one of the hackers who exposed RS Sharma’s details after his challenge. RS Sharma has not yet commented on the issue.