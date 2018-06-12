RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty

On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi appeared before a court in Thane, in relation with a defamation case filed against him by RSS member Rajesh Kunte. In 2014 during an election rally in Thane, Rahul allegedly stated RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. At the court on Tuesday, however, he pleaded himself not guilty. He is on a two-day trip to Maharashtra and is also expected to meet and communicate with local party workers.

Allegedly, during the 2014 rally, Rahul said, “RSS people killed Gandhiji and today their people (BJP) talk of him… They opposed Sardar Patel and Gandhiji.” However, he later took a U-turn and clarified that it was not RSS but the people associated with RSS that he was accusing.

Digvijay Singh, the President of All India Congress Committee had strongly backed Rahul. "Nathuram Godse (the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi) was a RSS supporter. It was the RSS ideology that inspired Godse to kill Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress shall never compromise in its fight against RSS ideology," he said, as reported by Firstpost.