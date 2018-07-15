Sacred Games people play: Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy around the series

Bollywood’s latest big-ticket offering on Netflix is a runaway hit with the cord cutters. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Sacred Games has been more than well received and the positive reviews have only added to the series’ viewership. The reference to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, though, has threatened to disrupt the party with the government reportedly looking into the many complaints piling up against it. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, however, says the Freedom Of Expression is a fundamental right.

Even as petitions were being filed against the series that has Siddique’s character call Rajiv Gandhi a ‘fattu’ (coward), Rahul has tweeted in favour of the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane directed series.

BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018

Interestingly it was a Congress party member, Rajiv Sinha, from West Bengal who first moved court against the makers for allegedly insulting Gandhi and "misrepresenting facts during his regime". The government too is reportedly looking at framing guidelines for digital serials.

#EXCLUSIVE -- Government reacts to complaints and pleas against #SacredGames; No guidelines for digital serials yet. If needed, may frame certain guidelines: Top Govt Sources | #CongVsSacredGames pic.twitter.com/kCNMzzJ0jm — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2018

Based on Vikram Chandra’s eponymous bestseller, Sacred Games will have four seasons in totality but we are yet to see whether the series’ current season will be allowed to stream uninterrupted. We hope Rahul means every word of the tweet and is not just using the good word for political mileage while other party members continue to protest. Anurag Kashyap reacted to the tweet with a “that’s a yay...” We wonder if he expressed himself freely?