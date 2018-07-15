home/ india
Sacred Games people play: Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy around the series

Sacred Games people play: Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy around the series

First published: July 14, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Updated: July 14, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Author: Farheen Siddiqui

Bollywood’s latest big-ticket offering on Netflix is a runaway hit with the cord cutters. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique starrer Sacred Games has been more than well received and the positive reviews have only added to the series’ viewership. The reference to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, though, has threatened to disrupt the party with the government reportedly looking into the many complaints piling up against it. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, however, says the Freedom Of Expression is a fundamental right.

Even as petitions were being filed against the series that has Siddique’s character call Rajiv Gandhi a ‘fattu’ (coward), Rahul has tweeted in favour of the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane directed series.

Interestingly it was a Congress party member, Rajiv Sinha, from West Bengal who first moved court against the makers for allegedly insulting Gandhi and "misrepresenting facts during his regime". The government too is reportedly looking at framing guidelines for digital serials.

Based on Vikram Chandra’s eponymous bestseller, Sacred Games will have four seasons in totality but we are yet to see whether the series’ current season will be allowed to stream uninterrupted. We hope Rahul means every word of the tweet and is not just using the good word for political mileage while other party members continue to protest. Anurag Kashyap reacted to the tweet with a “that’s a yay...” We wonder if he expressed himself freely?

SHOW MORE
tags: #Anurag Kashyap #Bollywood #Congress #Entertainment #Nawazuddin Siddique #Rahul Gandhi #Rajiv Sinha #Sacred Games #Saif Ali Khan #Showbiz #Web series

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All